Overview of Dr. Bhumi Upadhyay, MD

Dr. Bhumi Upadhyay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.



Dr. Upadhyay works at North East Pediatrics in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.