Dr. Kallepalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhupala Kallepalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhupala Kallepalli, MD
Dr. Bhupala Kallepalli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainview, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kallepalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kallepalli's Office Locations
-
1
Central Plains Center for Mental Health Mental Retardation & S.a.715 Houston St, Plainview, TX 79072 Directions (806) 291-4470
-
2
Central Plains Center Eci2700 YONKERS ST, Plainview, TX 79072 Directions (806) 291-4470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kallepalli?
I see him virtually at MHMR. He's always explained things well. The longer I've seen him, the more comfortable I've become with him. He listens to me and answers my questions.
About Dr. Bhupala Kallepalli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063450633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallepalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallepalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallepalli works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallepalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallepalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallepalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallepalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.