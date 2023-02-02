See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (645)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD

Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Liverpool and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Patel works at Mid Valley Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Layton, UT and Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Valley Salt Lake City
    1025 E 3300 S Ste B, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 992-1086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Insight Laser Specialists
    2255 N Robins Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 992-1085
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Moran Eye Center
    65 S Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 992-1084
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    The St. George Center
    1054 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-0095
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eyelid Surgery
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Eyelid Surgery
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anophthalmos Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Lid Retraction Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 645 ratings
    Patient Ratings (645)
    5 Star
    (627)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Swahili and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1366436412
    Education & Certifications

    • University of London
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • University of London
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Swahili and Urdu.

    645 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

