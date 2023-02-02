Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD
Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Liverpool and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Mid Valley Salt Lake City1025 E 3300 S Ste B, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 992-1086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insight Laser Specialists2255 N Robins Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 992-1085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Moran Eye Center65 S Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 992-1084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The St. George Center1054 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 254-0095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
The swelling took a few weeks to settle. I had very little pain. I am amazed at the results. I can't wait to get my lower face and necknlifting done. Wonderful doctor. He is busy for a reason: if you have to wait to get an appointment, wait!! I almost went somewhere else but my husband talked me to be patient!
About Dr. Bhupendra Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Swahili and Urdu
- 1366436412
Education & Certifications
- University of London
- University Liverpool
- University Of Liverpool
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Swahili and Urdu.
645 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.