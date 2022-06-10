Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dihenia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD
Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Dihenia's Office Locations
Neurology3815 23rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 744-7223
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dihenia has seen me as a patient, for about 15yrs now, maybe more. Me living with MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS has been challenging, and to have a Neurologist like Dr. Dihenia, a Doctor that sees me as a human, and a person. MS has been an emotional roller coaster, and just his care and using his knowledge to help in the difficult times. Then there are days living with MS, that are not bad days at all. Dr. Dihenia and I having the discussions of possible options, over time, that could be taken, for hopefull improvement, and getting me to a stabalized point, with progression of MS. These comfortable talks with the Dr., has helped me continueing to take that next POSITIVE steps!!
About Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205835022
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U Mo
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurology
