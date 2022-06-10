Overview of Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD

Dr. Bhupesh Dihenia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Dihenia works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.