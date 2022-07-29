Dr. Bhupesh Khadka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khadka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupesh Khadka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhupesh Khadka, MD
Dr. Bhupesh Khadka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Khadka works at
Dr. Khadka's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney & Hypertension Center4435 Aicholtz Rd Ofc 800C, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 688-1500
-
2
Clermont Office2055 Hospital Dr Ste 335, Batavia, OH 45103 Directions (513) 688-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Us Grant Dialysis458 Home St, Georgetown, OH 45121 Directions (937) 378-1323
-
4
Kidney & Hypertension Center830 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 202, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-6281
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khadka?
Have had BP & Kidneys issues for years that other Drs. told me for years to "keep an eye on it". After finally seeing Dr. Khadka he was able totell me what was going on with me and was able to solve my kidney issues and my blood pressure if finally normal after years of HBP. His staff is excellent also.
About Dr. Bhupesh Khadka, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629297551
Education & Certifications
- TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khadka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khadka accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khadka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khadka works at
Dr. Khadka has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.