Dr. Bhupesh Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupesh Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhupesh Singh, MD
Dr. Bhupesh Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They graduated from Government Medical College Jabalpur and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Brighton Medical Office, PLLC1580 Elmwood Ave Ste 1B, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 413-1604Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday10:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I found Dr Singh to be patient, compassionate and doesn't rush appts. He is a good listener and has made great referrals for me.
About Dr. Bhupesh Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083815849
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester/Rochester General Hospital
- University Of Rochester/ Rochester General Hosptal
- Government Medical College Jabalpur
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.