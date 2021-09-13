Dr. Bhupinder Mangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupinder Mangat, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhupinder Mangat, MD
Dr. Bhupinder Mangat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Christian Medical College India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Mangat works at
Dr. Mangat's Office Locations
-
1
Seminole Neurology Associates, P.A.1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 204, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 987-2933
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangat?
Muy profesional
About Dr. Bhupinder Mangat, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043213234
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Christian Medical College India
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangat works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.