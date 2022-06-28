Dr. Bhupinder Nakai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupinder Nakai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhupinder Nakai, MD
Dr. Bhupinder Nakai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nakai works at
Dr. Nakai's Office Locations
-
1
Interim Psychiatric Care Medical Corporation9327 Fairway View Pl Ste 110, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 945-3330
-
2
Interim Psychiatric Care14318 California Ave Ste 101, Victorville, CA 92392 Directions (760) 243-2482
-
3
Interim Psychiatric Care14075 Hesperia Rd Ste 208, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 243-2482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nakai listened to me. He heard my responses. I did not feel like I had taken a number and that my appointment was on a timer.
About Dr. Bhupinder Nakai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720030208
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakai works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.