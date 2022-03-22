Dr. Bhupinder Romana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupinder Romana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhupinder Romana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Romana works at
DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr Romana to be very professional, concerned about me as a patient. Fully answered my questions and concerns. I highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1710319447
- Fellowship-University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- Internship and Residency- University of Missouri, Columbia, MO
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Romana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romana accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Romana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Romana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romana works at
Dr. Romana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Romana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romana.
