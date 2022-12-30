Dr. Bhushit Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhushit Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhushit Dixit, MD
Dr. Bhushit Dixit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Dixit works at
Dr. Dixit's Office Locations
B. Dixit M.d. PC700 Center St Ste 202, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 327-5066
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dixit is so kind and professional. I feel he understands the value in treating the patient, not just their illness. He gives you his full, undivided attention at each visit. Office staff has always been courteous and professional. Thank you to this practice for helping me obtain the tools that help me manage my daily battles and give balance to my wellbeing.
About Dr. Bhushit Dixit, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104992924
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit works at
Dr. Dixit has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.