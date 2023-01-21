Overview

Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Indrakrishnan works at GDC Endoscopy Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.