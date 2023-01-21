See All Gastroenterologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (172)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Indrakrishnan works at GDC Endoscopy Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GDC Endoscopy Center LLC
    GDC Endoscopy Center LLC
475 Philip Blvd Ste 304, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(678) 377-8252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 21, 2023
    This was my first visit. We did wait almost an hour to get back to the room. First impression of Dr. Indrakrishnan He seemed like a Dr. who will take the time to help me with my medical decisions.
    — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598847618
    Education & Certifications

    • Queens U
    • Kings Coll Med Sch Hosp|St Louis Hosp|St Marys Hosp
    • U Hosp Colombo
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indrakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Indrakrishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Indrakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Indrakrishnan works at GDC Endoscopy Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Indrakrishnan’s profile.

    Dr. Indrakrishnan has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indrakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Indrakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indrakrishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indrakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indrakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

