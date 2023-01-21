Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indrakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
GDC Endoscopy Center LLC475 Philip Blvd Ste 304, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 377-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit. We did wait almost an hour to get back to the room. First impression of Dr. Indrakrishnan He seemed like a Dr. who will take the time to help me with my medical decisions.
About Dr. Bhuvanendram Indrakrishnan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Queens U
- Kings Coll Med Sch Hosp|St Louis Hosp|St Marys Hosp
- U Hosp Colombo
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
