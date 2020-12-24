See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Bialines Espinosa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bialines Espinosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este In Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Espinosa works at Dominion Women's Health in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA and Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dominion Women's Health
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 310, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5389
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dominion Women's Health - Mechanicsville
    8239 Meadowbridge Rd Ste A, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5388
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dominion Women's Health - Midlothian
    611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 220, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 24, 2020
    I had a high risk pregnancy with my 3 Rd child. The baby was premature along with complications. Doctor was so nice and respectful. He blamed hisself for the baby being sick
    Angela R — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Bialines Espinosa, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1962462432
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx-Lebanon Albert Einstein
    • Universidad Central Del Este In Dominican Republic
