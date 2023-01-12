Dr. Bianca Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bianca Chin, MD
Overview of Dr. Bianca Chin, MD
Dr. Bianca Chin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (888) 372-2446Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northwest Ohio Hospital930 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 381-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. CHIN IS THE BEST PLASTIC SURGEON IN CINCINNATI. I TRULY BELIEVE THAT. I WAS DIAGNOSED MARCH 2022 WITH BREAST CANCER. NOT SURE IF I WANTED TO HAVE RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY BUT IT WAS THE BEST DECISION I HAVE MADE. SHE DID DIEP FLAP SURGERY ON ME AND SHE DID A BEAUTIFUL JOB. NOT ONLY DID SHE MAKE ME FEEL WHOLE AGAIN BUT ALSO FIXED A NASTY C SECTION SCAR I HAD FROM 35 YEARS AGO. IT LOOKS FABULOUS. SHE GAVE ME SO MUCH CONFIDENCE IN MYSELF. IF YOU ARE EVER IN NEED OF THE BEST, BIANCA CHIN AND HER STAFF ARE WHO YOU NEED TO CONTACT. I CAN'T IMGAINE ANYONE GOING TO SOMEONE ELSE. A VERY HAPPY PATIENT LISA PIPER
About Dr. Bianca Chin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245382118
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- University of The West Indies
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.