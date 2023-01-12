Overview of Dr. Bianca Chin, MD

Dr. Bianca Chin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Chin works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.