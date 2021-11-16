Dr. Bianca Sweeten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bianca Sweeten, MD
Overview of Dr. Bianca Sweeten, MD
Dr. Bianca Sweeten, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Sweeten's Office Locations
Midtown Pediatrics of Memphis2900 Kirby Rd Ste 15, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 726-1762Thursday8:30am - 1:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Comprehensive Medical Associates1407 Union Ave Ste 305, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-4104
Memphis Office1331 Union Ave Ste 850, Memphis, TN 38104 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 1:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweeten has always been AMAZING. We met her almost 18 years ago when she came to check out our newborn son after he was born and we immediately switched pediatricians and haven't looked back since. She's patient, professional, knowledgeable and most importantly she listens to the parents and patients. She is like a part of the family. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
About Dr. Bianca Sweeten, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State U/Chldns Hosp
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.