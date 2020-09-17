Dr. Bianca Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bianca Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bianca Vazquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Locations
Gilbert Location3615 S Rome St, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 269-5991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scottsdale Location10250 N 92nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 454-8182Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vazquez and her team are amazing! Everything went super smooth with my surgery. I highly recommend her if you ever need thyroid surgery, she knows her stuff!
About Dr. Bianca Vazquez, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447463344
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
