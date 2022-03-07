See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bianca Yuh, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bianca Yuh, MD

Dr. Bianca Yuh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Yuh works at Jefferson Internal Medicine - North Broad in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Yuh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Internal Medicine - North Broad
    205 N Broad St Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 587-8008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Diabetes Type 2
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2022
    Had a great visit with Dr. Yuh. Felt like she genuinely listened to my concerns and took in what I was saying, while coming up with a reasonable plan. Warm bedside manner in addition to good knowledge base. Glad I made an appointment with this doc.
    PtJ. — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Bianca Yuh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073049466
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
