Overview of Dr. Bibban Bant Deol, MD

Dr. Bibban Bant Deol, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Deol works at Rosa Parks Geriatric Center in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nasopharyngitis and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.