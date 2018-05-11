Dr. Bibhuti Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bibhuti Mishra, MD
Overview
Dr. Bibhuti Mishra, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mishra works at
Locations
Northwell Health at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd Fl 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 470-7550
Northwell Health at Rego Park95-25 Queens 2 Fl Blvd Ste B, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 925-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mishra. Very polite, very thorough, and listens well. He also explains things well. He was able to diagnose a rare condition and put me on an effective treatment. I was worried I would be written off because I have conversion disorder, but he wasn’t lazy and didn’t settle on that and instead found the actual cause of my new symptoms. The only complaint I have is that he tends to run late. I also like the office staff they are very nice.
About Dr. Bibhuti Mishra, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215973540
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Madras Medical College
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra works at
Dr. Mishra speaks Hindi.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.