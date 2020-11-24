Overview of Dr. Bich-Thuy Tran, MD

Dr. Bich-Thuy Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES MEDICAL CENTER in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.