Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD
Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.
Dr. Somanath's Office Locations
Reliable Pediatrics LLC140 Grandview Ave Ste 206, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 437-5206Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
awesome pediatric doctor! He cares about everything you have to say and just overall is the best!
About Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235131152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Dr. Somanath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somanath accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somanath works at
Dr. Somanath speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Somanath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somanath.
