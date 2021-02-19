Overview of Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD

Dr. Bidarkote Somanath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.



Dr. Somanath works at Reliable Pediatrics LLC in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.