Overview

Dr. Bidhan Das, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Das works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.