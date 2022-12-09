Dr. Bidhan Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bidhan Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bidhan Das, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Texas Medical Center6550 Fannin St Ste 2307, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4600
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Sugar Land17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-4740
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr Das on his television show on December 8th. Not only is he great on television, but Dr. Das is an excellent physician. Educates his patients, listen to patients concerns, and address the issues with care and compassion. I have referred several people to see him.
About Dr. Bidhan Das, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1881832145
Education & Certifications
- Colon and Rectal Clinic of Houston
- Harvard-Deaconess Surg Svc
- Harvard-Deaconess Surg Svc
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
