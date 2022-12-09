See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Bidhan Das, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (415)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bidhan Das, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Das works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Texas Medical Center
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2307, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-4600
    UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Sugar Land
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-4740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 415 ratings
    Patient Ratings (415)
    5 Star
    (394)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I just saw Dr Das on his television show on December 8th. Not only is he great on television, but Dr. Das is an excellent physician. Educates his patients, listen to patients concerns, and address the issues with care and compassion. I have referred several people to see him.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Bidhan Das, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881832145
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colon and Rectal Clinic of Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard-Deaconess Surg Svc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard-Deaconess Surg Svc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bidhan Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Das speaks Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    415 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

