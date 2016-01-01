Dr. Bih Tambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Bih Tambi, MD
Dr. Bih Tambi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Tambi works at
Dr. Tambi's Office Locations
-
1
Bellevue Psychiatric Urgent Care3101 University Blvd S Ste 206, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 886-0361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Bellevue Behavioral solutions12058 San Jose Blvd Ste 903, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 886-0361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Bih Tambi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1063654846
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- V a Sierra Nevada Health Care System
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tambi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tambi works at
Dr. Tambi speaks French.
