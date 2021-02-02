Overview of Dr. Bijal Desai, MD

Dr. Bijal Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Inova Medical Group - Shirlington Primary Care in Arlington, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.