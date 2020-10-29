Overview

Dr. Bijal Katarki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Med College|Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Med College|Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College|Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Katarki works at Dominion Family Healthcare in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.