Dr. Bijal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bijal Shah, MD
Dr. Bijal Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am an 78 year-old man who went to see Dr. Shah with what was thought to be ALL. After thorough screening he derermined I had CML. A new Jesse on life. He deserves the highest review rating in my opinion.
About Dr. Bijal Shah, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1508023714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
