Overview of Dr. Bijal Shah, MD

Dr. Bijal Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA



Dr. Shah works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.