Dr. Bijan Ahrari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mountainview Behavioral Health3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 415, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Sierra Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Seriously, Dr. Ahrari is simply the best doctor I've had in Las Vegas! He's extremely thorough and compassionate. I was impressed he spent so much time explaining everything. Plus the staff is very professional.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Persian
- University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
