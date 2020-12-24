Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bijan Farah, MD
Overview of Dr. Bijan Farah, MD
Dr. Bijan Farah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Farah works at
Dr. Farah's Office Locations
Encino Town Medical Group17130 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 609-1995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farah has been my primary care doctor and skin doctor for over 10 years. He is always willing to spend considerable time addressing my needs. I have found him to be caring and articulate about what is the best way to eliminate pain and keep me healthy. I have been extremely pleased with his advice and care. M.G.L.
About Dr. Bijan Farah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972538890
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah works at
Dr. Farah speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
