Dr. Bijan Ghassemieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghassemieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Ghassemieh, MD
Overview of Dr. Bijan Ghassemieh, MD
Dr. Bijan Ghassemieh, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Ghassemieh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghassemieh's Office Locations
-
1
Tuberculosis Control Clinic/Public Health-Seattle & King County at Harborview325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Respiratory Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste 207, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghassemieh?
About Dr. Bijan Ghassemieh, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1720218514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghassemieh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghassemieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghassemieh works at
Dr. Ghassemieh has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghassemieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghassemieh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghassemieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghassemieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghassemieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.