Dr. Bijan Hakimian, DDS
Dr. Bijan Hakimian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champions Gate, FL.
Office8225 Champions Gate Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions (407) 479-2018
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Always professional, compassionate and kind. My teeth have never looked better and I’m so impressed that the main goal is taking care of my teeth rather than trying to sell me on expensive treatments. So glad I found Dr. Hakimian and his wonderful staff.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447807060
Dr. Hakimian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakimian accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakimian works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.