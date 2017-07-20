Dr. Bijan Razi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Razi, MD
Dr. Bijan Razi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Payam Mehranpour Inc.8851 Center Dr Ste 405, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 265-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 265-0200
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Razi has been my mother's doctor for over 30 years. She hopes he never retires because she doesn't know what she would do without him. He has a wonderful bedside manner that is rare these days. He takes the time to listen and explain, is very kind and caring. "I trust him wholeheartedly with my Life!
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- U Tex Med Br, Galveston
- Detroit Genl Hosp-Wayne State U
- Detroit Genl Hosp
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Razi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razi speaks Arabic and Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Razi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razi.
