Overview

Dr. Bijan Setareh-Shenas, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Setareh-Shenas works at Accurate Dermatology P.l.l.c. in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Puncture Aspiration and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.