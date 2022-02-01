Dr. Bijan Setareh-Shenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setareh-Shenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Setareh-Shenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bijan Setareh-Shenas, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Setareh-Shenas works at
Locations
Accurate Dermatology P.l.l.c.700 Old Country Rd Ste 203, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 678-8777
Bijan Setareh MD2000 N Village Ave Ste 312, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 678-8777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was just so wonderful and caring. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Bijan Setareh-Shenas, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013917665
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setareh-Shenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setareh-Shenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Setareh-Shenas works at
Dr. Setareh-Shenas has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Puncture Aspiration and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setareh-Shenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Setareh-Shenas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setareh-Shenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setareh-Shenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setareh-Shenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.