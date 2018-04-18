Overview of Dr. Bijan Zardouz, MD

Dr. Bijan Zardouz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Zardouz works at BIJAN ZARDOUZ MD in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.