Dr. Bijas Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bijas Benjamin, MD
Dr. Bijas Benjamin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
Inspire Health5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 200-6100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener. Dr Benjamin is our family physician for over 3 years, and will continue to be. Very happy to find such a reliable doctor.
About Dr. Bijas Benjamin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1174880298
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Technical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Malayalam.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
