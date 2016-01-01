Overview of Dr. Bijay Risal, MD

Dr. Bijay Risal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Universal College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Risal works at Upper Chesapeake Women's Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Havre de Grace, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.