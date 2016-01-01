See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee, MD

Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee, MD

Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mookerjee works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mookerjee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407836083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nih/Nci
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

