Dr. Biju Alex, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Biju Alex, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Alex works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Columbia10710 Charter Dr Ste 110, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Alex and stumbled upon him by accident. He is very knowledgeable and works with me with my disease (crohn's disease). The only problem I have is his secretary who is never calls back after you leave a message or never follows up on medicine that I may need.
About Dr. Biju Alex, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750558342
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY|Georgia Health Sciences Univ
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alex has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alex. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alex.
