Dr. Biju Alex, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Biju Alex, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Alex works at Gastro Health - Columbia in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Columbia
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 110, Columbia, MD 21044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Biju Alex, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750558342
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY|Georgia Health Sciences Univ
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Biju Alex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alex has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alex works at Gastro Health - Columbia in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Alex’s profile.

    Dr. Alex has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alex. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alex.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

