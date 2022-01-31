Overview of Dr. Biju Lukose, MD

Dr. Biju Lukose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Calicut and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Lukose works at Little Lantern Clinic in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.