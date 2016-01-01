See All Hospitalists in Abington, PA
Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD

Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Basyal works at Abington Hospital - Hospitalists in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Compare with other Hospital Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Alagna Jr, DO
Dr. Joseph Alagna Jr, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ramy Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Ramy Ibrahim, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Pavel Itersky, DO
Dr. Pavel Itersky, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Basyal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Hospital - Hospitalists
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Basyal?

Photo: Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Basyal to family and friends

Dr. Basyal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Basyal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD.

About Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861978520
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Abington Memorial Health
Residency
Internship
  • Abington Memorial Health
Internship
Medical Education
  • Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Basyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Basyal works at Abington Hospital - Hospitalists in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Basyal’s profile.

Dr. Basyal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basyal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bikash Basyal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.