Dr. Bikash Bose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bikash Bose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bikash Bose, MD
Dr. Bikash Bose, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hosp
Dr. Bose works at
Dr. Bose's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery Consultants79 Omega Dr Bldg C, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-9145
- 2 C-79 Omega Dr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-9145
-
3
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 738-9145
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bose?
Excellent doctor!! Highly recommend Dr. Bose! He takes his time with patients, explains thoroughly all answers to questions that are asked, makes a person feel comfortable and confident in his skills. He has a great personality! Excellent care with Dr. Bose!!
About Dr. Bikash Bose, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Bengali
- 1386741577
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Little Co Mary Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bose works at
Dr. Bose speaks Bengali.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.