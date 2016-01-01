Overview

Dr. Bikram Soni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Selma, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Of G.N.D. University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Community Regional Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Soni works at Central California Cardiovascular in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.