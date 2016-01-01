Dr. Bikram Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bikram Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Bikram Soni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Selma, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Of G.N.D. University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Community Regional Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Soni works at
Locations
-
1
Csatf 19 Prison Dialysis Program2001 High St, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 896-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soni?
About Dr. Bikram Soni, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1508836727
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Of G.N.D. University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Soni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soni speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.