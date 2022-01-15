Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD
Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahluwalia's Office Locations
-
1
Office16143 Kokanee Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahluwalia?
Dr Ahluwalia has been very forthright with me regarding my plethora of maladies. He exhibits a professional demeanor coupled with a likeable persona. I'm grateful to him for accepting me as his patient as well as his care and genuine desire to help me heal. He is extremely knowledgeable and yet has no problem with referring his patients to other specialists if the need arises.
About Dr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1669402467
Education & Certifications
- lsuhsc
- lsuhsc
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Saba University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.