Overview of Dr. Bikramjit Singh, MD

Dr. Bikramjit Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Singh works at Perthamboy Medical Center in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.