Overview of Dr. Bilal Agha, MD

Dr. Bilal Agha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Agha works at Agha Arthritis Associates PA in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.