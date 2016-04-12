Dr. Bilal Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Agha, MD
Overview of Dr. Bilal Agha, MD
Dr. Bilal Agha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Agha's Office Locations
Agha Arthritis Associates PA103 Parkway Office Ct Ste 202, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-3570
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Sampson Regional Medical Center
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Agha has always been friendly and courteous to me. he knows his stuff and i get great care! Without his service i would be unable to walk. The shots that i am given once a month have been a lifesaver . Very pleased with his service and care,
About Dr. Bilal Agha, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154409266
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agha speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.