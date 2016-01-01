Dr. Bilal Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bilal Ahmad, MD
Dr. Bilal Ahmad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Saint Francis Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
-
1
Optim Oncology Midwest City230 N Midwest Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 703-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
About Dr. Bilal Ahmad, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1275845778
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Medicine
- St Joseph Medical Center
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.