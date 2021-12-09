Overview of Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD

Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Calverthealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.