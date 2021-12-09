Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD
Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Calverthealth Medical Center100 Hospital Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-8344
Hospital Affiliations
- Calverthealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I been a patient of Dr. Ahmed for the past two years. Has time for all questions and is on top of my health problem.
About Dr. Bilal Ahmed, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1093984411
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
