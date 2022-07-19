Overview of Dr. Bilal Choudry, MD

Dr. Bilal Choudry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Choudry works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.