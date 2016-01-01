See All Ophthalmologists in Liberty, MO
Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD

Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Farhat works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farhat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northland Eye Specialists, PC
    1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Diabetes Type 2
Asthma
Dry Eyes
Diabetes Type 2
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Diabetes Type 2
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blepharorrhaphy
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eyelid Surgery
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glaucoma Surgery
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Iridotomy
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Hepatitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD

    Ophthalmology
    9 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1245645258
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhat works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. Farhat’s profile.

    Dr. Farhat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

