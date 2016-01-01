Overview of Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD

Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Farhat works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.