Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD

Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida

Dr. Farooqi works at Summit Health in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Farooqi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Health
    6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 471-0981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Anemia
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Great! very patient, explains everything well, wait time is good. Office looks and smells clean. Easy to talk to and he listens , easy going fellow very pleasant personality . His staff is good with patients .
    marla — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467891333
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bilal Farooqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farooqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farooqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooqi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

