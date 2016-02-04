Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilal Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Bilal Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (216) 212-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Malik since 2007 treating my heart condition, very well knowledgeable and experienced on what he does. I would indeed recommend him to anyone I know that is looking for a good Cardiologist!
About Dr. Bilal Malik, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- SK Inst Med Sci|Smhs Hosp
- Snmhs & Assoc Hosps
- Govt Med Coll Srinagar
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
