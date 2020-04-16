Overview of Dr. Bilal Mian, MD

Dr. Bilal Mian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College - Pakistan and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Mian works at Mian Neurology in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.